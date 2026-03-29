After Project Hail Mary, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Faces Screen Sharing Heat From Dhurandhar The Revenge: Report

Dhurandhar 2 has caused a major shuffle in the release calendar across the film industries. Hollywood flick Project Hail Mary, Yash's Toxic, Ram Charan's Peddi, Nani's The Paradise and Dhamaal 4 are among the few titles that changed their release date to steer clear of Dhurandhar 2, which has proved to be a box office juggernaut. The only major release following the Ranveer Singh movie is Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, which is scheduled to arrive on April 10, almost a month after Dhurandhar 2's release on March 19.

However, ahead of the release of the horror comedy, there is some chatter about the film's release being postponed. It was earlier reported that the release of Bhooth Bangla is being pushed to ensure a better business for the movie as Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate the box office even in its second week of release. However, a new report now suggests that the move is not a choice by the makers, but they are being forced to do so owing to the screen-sharing agreements.

A source close to the production of Bhooth Bangla told Bollywood Hungama, "The distribution head of Jio Studios, Deepak Sharma, has told the multiplexes to pull back the KDM of Dhurandhar 2 in the fourth week if they don't promise 10,000 shows to the film in the release week of Bhooth Bangla. He has taken this in writing from the exhibitors, and given the historic run, no one was willing to take the risk of missing out on a single penny of Dhurandhar 2."



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The insider in the know added, "The Bhooth Bangla team contended that Dhurandhar 2 would have earned Rs. 1,000 crores by April 10, and all they wanted was a release that almost all mid-sized Akshay Kumar films get. But the Jio Studios distribution head had given a strict instruction to the exhibitors."

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Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan | Image: X