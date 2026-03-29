Anushka Sharma's Reaction To Missed Catch To Virat Kohli's Flying Kiss: Virushka Moments Flood Social Media Post IPL 2026 Opening RCB vs SRH Match | WATCH

Anushka Sharma took to the stands in the opening match of IPL 2026. The first match of the season was played between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28. The Bollywood actress attended the match to cheer for her husband, Virat Kohli, who helped RCB secure victory in the opening match of the season.

As is in all matches that the actress attends, moments of her and Virat Kohli quickly began doing the rounds on social media. Following an unbeaten inning, Kohli blew a flying kiss to his wife following the end of the match. Anushka blushed at his gesture and responded with a flying kiss in return. The ‘green flag’ moment has left social media users in awe.

Earlier in the day, Anushka's animated reaction to Virat missing a catch also found its way online. The Pari actress laughed off her husband's error on the playing field. Nonetheless, fans gushed over the couple's bond. For the unversed, RCB chased a target of 202 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and pulled off a dominant six-wicket win at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli, along with Devdutt Padikkal, played a crucial role in the chase, helping the team reach the target with 26 balls to spare.



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Anushka Sharma's cheering for her husband and attending his matches is not new. The actress often accompanies the star batter in crucial matches domestically and overseas. The couple has been married since November 2011. They are parents to a girl, Vamika and a baby boy, Akaay. After announcing a partial retirement, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma moved to London to lead a life away from the public eye.



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