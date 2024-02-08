Advertisement

After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Rajinikanth, actor Randeep Hooda received an invitation to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The actor received a personal invitation on Monday. For the unversed, over one lakh devotees are expected in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir's 'pran pratishtha' ceremony.

Randeep Hooda to attend Ram Temple inaugration

On Monday, Randeep Hooda was invited to attend the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. A day before, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met with Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan, and producer Mahaveer Jain. Following that, they were given the invitations to attend the auspicious ceremony.

Randeep Hooda | Image: ANI

Randeep Hooda | Image: ANI

What do we know about Ram Mandir pran pratistha ceremony?

The Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha will be held on January 22 in Ayodhya which will be attended by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. According to PTI, the Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

Advertisement

Ram Mandir | Image: X

According to sources, lakhs of devotees are likely to pour into the temple town for the January 22 consecration. According to sources, the discussions will centre on the idol of Lord Ram, which will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple at the grand opening or consecration of the shrine on January 22. Preparations for the consecration ceremony of the temple on January 22 will also be discussed in detail during the meeting, the sources added. There will be another meeting of the trust to select the idol of Ram Lalla.

Advertisement

Others stars invited to attend Ram Mandir pran pratistha ceremony

Reportedly, apart from Ranbir-Alia, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, War actor Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn among others have been invited for the temple inauguration on January 22. In South, Rajinikanth among others are expected to attend the event.