English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

After Ranbir-Alia, Randeep Hooda receives an invitation to attend Ram Temple inauguration

On Monday, Randeep Hooda was invited to attend the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. The Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha will be held on January 22.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Rajinikanth, actor Randeep Hooda received an invitation to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The actor received a personal invitation on Monday. For the unversed, over one lakh devotees are expected in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir's 'pran pratishtha' ceremony.

Randeep Hooda to attend Ram Temple inaugration

On Monday, Randeep Hooda was invited to attend the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. A day before, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met with Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan, and producer Mahaveer Jain. Following that, they were given the invitations to attend the auspicious ceremony.

Randeep Hooda | Image: ANI
Randeep Hooda | Image: ANI

 

What do we know about Ram Mandir pran pratistha ceremony?

The Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha will be held on January 22 in Ayodhya which will be attended by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. According to PTI, the Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length, 250 feet in width and 161 feet in height. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

Advertisement
Ram Mandir | Image: X

 

According to sources, lakhs of devotees are likely to pour into the temple town for the January 22 consecration. According to sources, the discussions will centre on the idol of Lord Ram, which will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple at the grand opening or consecration of the shrine on January 22. Preparations for the consecration ceremony of the temple on January 22 will also be discussed in detail during the meeting, the sources added. There will be another meeting of the trust to select the idol of Ram Lalla.

Advertisement

Others stars invited to attend Ram Mandir pran pratistha ceremony

Reportedly, apart from Ranbir-Alia, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, War actor Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn among others have been invited for the temple inauguration on January 22. In South, Rajinikanth among others are expected to attend the event.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement