After Shehnaaz Gill And Shakti Mohan, Raghav Juyal Sparks Dating Rumours With Another Co-Star

Starting his journey as a dance reality show contestant in 2012, Raghav Juyal has donned many hats in the entertainment industry through the years. He has hosted and judged reality shows and has featured in movies and web series. Not just his dancing skills, his charm and humour, both on and off screen, have earned him a loyal fan base. Despite being around in the showbiz for over a decade, Raghav has carefully managed to dodge dating rumours and gossip about his personal life.

He was linked with dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan as they appeared on dancing shows together. However, Shakti later revealed that the "romantic angle" between them was scripted for TRPs. During the filming of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Raghav was linked with his co-star Shehnaaz Gill. That, too, turned out to be hearsay.

Now, Raghav has once again attracted the curiosity of his fans towards his personal life. His pictures with influencer Niharika NM have sparked rumours of them dating. Raghav and Niharika will be seen in the upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai. Ahead of its first poster launch, the two actors posted cozy pictures together, leading fans to believe that they were more than co-stars. In one of the candid images, Raghav embraces Niharika. In another, they make goofy expressions. Netizens filled the comments section of this post with inquiries about their relationship status.

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Raghav's cozy pictures with Niharika NM have sparked dating rumours | Image: Instagram

Others reminded Raghav's fans that he and Niharika are co-stars and they did a photoshoot as part of their upcoming movie's promotions. On the work front, Raghav is also playing a pivotal role in Nani's much-anticipated movie The Paradise. Director Srikanth Odela and Nani reunite in this action-packed drama after their first successful venture Dasara (2023). The Paradise is eyeing August end release.