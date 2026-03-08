After Toxic Is Postponed, Yash's Ramayana Bears The Brunt Of Middle East Tensions

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East region has had ripple effect. In India, Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which was supposed to release on March 19, stands postponed. The new release date has been revealed to be June 4. The initial buzz surrounding the film has now faded and the second round of promotions will begin once the theatrical debut nears.

While Toxic stands affected by tensions in the Middle East region, Yash's another upcoming release, Ramayana's promotions have also been reportedly derailed. The teaser reveal of the magnum opus last year left fans excited for more. The team was gearing up for major character reveals at a mega event planned for Ram Navami, late in March. As per some reports, the Gateway of India in Mumbai was finalised as the venue for the Ramayana event.

Ramayana stars Yash, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in lead roles | Image X

Fresh reports now suggest that ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has had an impact on Ramayana promotions. With the film targeted to cater to global audiences, the promotions are now expected to begin around May instead of late March. It is being claimed that the makers feel that the current global situation is not conducive to reveal important aspects of the much hyped project, so they do not want to rush it and have decided to wait for the right time.

Meanwhile, some AI generate images of the Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita are doing the rounds on the internet. While many believe that they are official leaks from the film, but that is not true. The shooting for Ramayana: Part 1 has wrapped up and the team is currently filming for some portions of Part 2 in Mumbai currently. Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's duology, is filming with Ranbir in this schedule.