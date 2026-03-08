Funky OTT Release Date: Vishwak Sen-Kayadu Lohar's Rom-Com Set For Netflix Premiere On...

Funky OTT Release Date: Vishwak Sen and Kayudu Lohar star in the rom-com Funky. The Telugu film released during the Valentine's Week last month. Despite earning decent first reviews, it failed to make an impact at the box office and collected only ₹15 crore worldwide. As the movie has been made on a controlled budget, losses were minimal but still, Funky earned mixed reviews from fans and critics. After its theatrical run has wound up, Funky has locked its OTT release date. Vishwak will hope that the OTT reception of the movie is good.

When and where to watch Funky on OTT?

Funky released in cinema halls on February 13. It didn't release in any other language apart from Telugu. Netflix has bagged the streaming rights of the film and will premiere it once four weeks from its theatrical debut have passed. As listed in the streaming platform, Funky will stream from March 13. Apart from Telugu, its Tamil and Hindi dubbed versions are also expected to stream but Netflix is yet to confirm this.

Funky is directed by Anudeep KV | Image: X

Naresh, Eeswari Rao, Sampath Raj, Jai Krishna and others play supporting roles in Funky.

What is Funky about?

Komal (Vishwak Sen) is the director of a film titled Funky. Due to the constant increase in the budget, the producer’s (Naresh Vijayakrishna) health takes a toll, after which his daughter Chitra (Kayadu Lohar) takes charge of the project. She decides to replace the director to complete the remaining shoot. What happens next? Does Komal regain control? This forms the crux of the story. The movie is directed by Anudeep KV.