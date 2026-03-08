Jr NTR Fans Damage Escalator Of Newly Inaugurated Bengaluru Hospital As Actor Attends Event In City, Police Takes Swift Action

Jr NTR, who has been involved with the shoot of his upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel, took time out from his work to inaugurate the KIMS Hospitals in Bengaluru. Fan euphoria reached its peak as Jr NTR arrived at the premises in Mahadevapura for the inauguration event. The surge in crowd was such that reportedly, an escalator in the newly opened hospital was damaged. As per some reports, to control the crowd, the police even resorted to mild lathi charge.

Jr NTR met his fans during an event in Bengaluru | Image: X

In various clips circulating online, a sea of fans surround Jr NTR. He waved at them from a distance. However, the crowd did seem overcome with enthusiasm as the actor's personal security and cops stationed for the event tried to manage the situation. During the commotion, the escalator inside the hospital reportedly suffered damage due to the pressure of the crowd. The situation quickly turned chaotic as the large number of fans struggled to move within the limited space. Even Jr NTR was seen having difficulty in navigating the venue. However, he managed to brave the situation at hand and saw through the event.

Once done with the event, Jr NTR obliged his fans by waving at them from a distance. He was seen sneaking out of the roof of his car and greeting the crowd that was stationed near the KIMS Hospitals on the roads. The police had installed barricades to control the crowd and cops were seen handling the situation outside the hospital as the Devara star obliged his fans from a safe distance. People even stood in long queues hoping to catch a glimpse of Jr NTR as he arrived for the inauguration event.

During the event, he shared a very emotional message about road safety and driving responsibly. He revealed that he lost his father and his elder brother in road accidents and that these tragic incidents changed his life and made him understand how important road safety is.