After Toxic Plot Leak Teases Period Gangster Saga, Dhurandhar The Revenge Synopsis Sets Up Ranveer Singh As 'Sher-e-Baloch' And 'Bade Sahab' Reveal

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is locked in a much anticipated clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller broke every possible record at the box office with its run last year, it has also been well received on OTT. Now, all eyes are on its sequel, set to arrive on March 19 on Eid. However, the clash with Toxic is expected to dent Dhurandhar 2's earnings. If the reviews of Yash's film are good, then Dhurandhar sequel might have to face a bigger competition than it would have hoped for.

The teams have begun the promotions with teaser reveals and now, as the release date is fast approaching, they are expected to go in overdrive. Only recently, the alleged plot of Toxic was leaked online. “Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal,” the synopsis reads.

As the alleged plot of Toxic got leaked online and generated hype, the leak of Dhurandhar 2 plot followed. A screenshot, purportedly outlining what the sequel headlined by Ranveer Singh will be about, is doing the rounds on social media.

"In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the stakes escalate as Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) fully transitions from an undercover mole into the feared "Sher-e-Baloch" to fill the power vacuum left by Rehman Dakait's death. The sequel centers on a "Bleed Pakistan with 1000 Cuts" counter-mission, where Jaskirat systematically dismantles the Karachi underworld and ISI's financial backbone.

The narrative finally reveals the mysterious Bade Sahab the mastermind behind the 26/11 attacks and IC-814 hijacking-who is confirmed to be Danish Iqbal (playing a character inspired by Dawood Ibrahim/Masood Azhar), though rumors persist of a shocking "superstar" face reveal like Salman Khan. Amidst this, Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt) form a dangerous alliance to expose Jaskirat, leading to a brutal urban warfare climax in Lyari. Yami Gautam joins the fray in a pivotal, high-octane cameo as a deep-cover intelligence operative, while Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) coordinates a final, daring extraction to bring India's most wanted targets to justice," the viral synopsis of Dhurandhar: The Revenge read.

