'National Crush' Perfume, 'Rowdy' T-Shirt In Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Invitation Box Gets Labelled 'Very Cringe'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding is reportedly set to take place on February 26 in Udaipur. The celebration is going to be an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family members. However, a grand wedding reception is reportedly planned in Hyderabad in early March, where the actor couple's film industry colleagues are expected to mark their attendance.

Though Vijay and Rashmika have been making public appearance together in the lead up to their wedding, making fans more curious by the hour, an official confirmation about the nuptials is yet to arrive. Meanwhile, a wedding card, purportedly of Rashmika and Vijay, has gone viral on social media. Post that, a wedding invitation box of theirs was also floated around, which left fans more excited.

Vijay and Rashmika's purported wedding invite has gone viral | Image: X

The contents of the wedding invitation box include a perfume with 'National Crush' printed on it. 'National Crush' is Rashmika's nickname, as given by fans. This cologne is from Rashmika's brand, Dear Diary. The box also contained a hand and a foot cream for the invitees. Adding a personal touch, a stylish “Rowdy” brand T-Shirt linked to Vijay Deverakonda’s popular brand is also part of the gift box. A premium cashew box is included as well, making the invite traditional and trendy at the same time.

While the box gave full wedding vibes, some on social media called the couple "stingy" for “plugging” their brands with the invite. "National crush crack me (sic)," commented one. Another noted, "This can’t be true. Very cringe (sic)."

