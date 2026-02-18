Updated 18 February 2026 at 20:01 IST
'National Crush' Perfume, 'Rowdy' T-Shirt In Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Invitation Box Gets Labelled 'Very Cringe'
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's purported wedding invite, confirming their February 26 nuptials, has gone viral. The invite came inside a custom made box, whose glimpse has now been revealed.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding is reportedly set to take place on February 26 in Udaipur. The celebration is going to be an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family members. However, a grand wedding reception is reportedly planned in Hyderabad in early March, where the actor couple's film industry colleagues are expected to mark their attendance.
Though Vijay and Rashmika have been making public appearance together in the lead up to their wedding, making fans more curious by the hour, an official confirmation about the nuptials is yet to arrive. Meanwhile, a wedding card, purportedly of Rashmika and Vijay, has gone viral on social media. Post that, a wedding invitation box of theirs was also floated around, which left fans more excited.
The contents of the wedding invitation box include a perfume with 'National Crush' printed on it. 'National Crush' is Rashmika's nickname, as given by fans. This cologne is from Rashmika's brand, Dear Diary. The box also contained a hand and a foot cream for the invitees. Adding a personal touch, a stylish “Rowdy” brand T-Shirt linked to Vijay Deverakonda’s popular brand is also part of the gift box. A premium cashew box is included as well, making the invite traditional and trendy at the same time.
Advertisement
While the box gave full wedding vibes, some on social media called the couple "stingy" for “plugging” their brands with the invite. "National crush crack me (sic)," commented one. Another noted, "This can’t be true. Very cringe (sic)."
Advertisement
It is believed that the Dear Comrade co-stars have been in a relationship for years, but neither of them has openly talked about their relationship status. Rashmika was previously engaged to Rakshit Shetty, her co-star in her debut film Kirik Party (2016). In July 2017, the two got formally engaged, within a year of dating. In September 2018, they cancelled their engagement and called off the planned wedding.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 18 February 2026 at 20:01 IST