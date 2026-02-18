Ne Zha 2 On OTT: $2.2 Billion Grossing Animated Film To Stream One Year After Theatrical Release, Know When And Where To Watch

Ne Zha 2 had a terrific run in cinema halls last year after releasing on the occasion of the Chinese new year. It also released in cinema halls in India, but could not perform as well at the box office here as it did in other overseas territories. Now, the multi billion grossing Chinese movie is all set for its streaming debut in India. Ne Zha 2's streaming journey will begin over a year after its theatrical run concluded. Given the popularity it has already witnessed in cinema halls, it is expected to enjoy a good run on digital too.

When and where to watch Ne Zha 2 on OTT in India?

Chinese animated movie Ne Zha 2 will stream on JioHotstar from February 20. The movie will be available for streaming in original Mandarin, alongside Hindi and English dubbed versions. However, it will not be available in other regional Indian languages, which was disappointing for several fans.

Ne Zha 2 is based on Chinese mythology | Image: X

Ne Zha 2 is a direct sequel to Ne Zha (2019), which was also a major box office hit. Both films are directed by Jiaozi. At the global box office, Ne Zha 2 grossed $2.2 billion. It emerged as the highest-grossing non-English film and the highest-grossing animated movie outside Hollywood. Even though Ne Zha 2 is a direct sequel to the first film, the first installment is not available for streaming in India, making it difficult for those new to the franchise to get acquainted with the storyline and characters.

What is the story of Ne Zha 2?

Ne Zha 2 is deeply rooted in traditional Chinese culture and legends, loosely adapting the two-volume 16th century Chinese novel called Investiture Of The Gods. The movie follows Ne Zha and Ao Bing, who, after their souls are saved from destruction, must navigate a fragile existence in shared mortal bodies. To restore themselves and stop a war launched by the Dragon King, they must complete three trials set by the villainous Immortal Wuliang while battling demons and overcoming deep-seated, fate-driven obstacles.