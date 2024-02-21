Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 18:52 IST

After Yash, THIS South Actor Roped In For Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan?

he makers of Nitesh Tiwari's three-part epic Ramayan, have reportedly narrowed down on a casting decision for a pivotal role - that of Laxman.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, even prior to an official announcement, has easily become one of the most anticipated projects in the making. Conjectured to be mounted as a three-part epic, one of the foremost points of discussion about the film has been regarding its casting. The latest in this regard is the casting decision for the role of Laxman, which reports suggest, is set to be offered to a notable actor from the south.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan finds its Laxman?


If reports are to be believed, the makers of Ramayan, have found its Laxman. As per an OTT Play report, the makers of Ramayan are currently in talks with actor Navin Polishetty to play the pivotal role. If true, this will make Polishetty the third actor from the South to join the big banner film, truly making it a pan-India project. Besides Polishetty, who will potentially join the cast, the trilogy is set to feature Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita with Yash essaying the role of Raavan.

Other key casting lock ins include Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. Off late, there were also reports of Amitabh Bachchan being roped in to play King Dasharath - the latest buzz on this suggests that the role has instead gone to Arun Govil, who interestingly essayed the titular role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Separately, the makers are reportedly focused on locking in actors for the roles of young Ram and Laxman.

When will Ramayan go on floors?


As per source-based reports, Ramayan is set to go on floors by March 2. The months of April and May will reportedly be dedicated to shooting crowd scenes and combat scenes while March will focus on a lot of dialogue-heavy sequences between Ranbir and Sai.

Additionally, the visual effects for the film is being handled by Academy Award winning studio DNEG.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 18:52 IST

