Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is all set to return to television. Arguably one of the most classic and evergreen on screen manifestations of the mythological epic, the show had first premiered on television back in 1987. News of the show's rerun comes shortly after the much celebrated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony which took place in Ayodhya.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan to return to television



Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan will be returning soon to television. The official X handle of Doordarshan shared the official update. A date for the same however, is yet to be announced.

A translation of the X post, originally in Hindi, reads, 'The unique saga of religion, love and dedication...once again the most popular show of entire India 'Ramayana' is coming, watch it soon on #DDNational . #Ramayan | @arungovil12 | @ChikhliaDipika |@LahriSunil' It must be noted that this is not the first time that Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has been brought back for a rerun. The COVID-19 pandemic too saw the dramatisation of the epic finding a new lease of life on television, one that was rather warmly received by audience.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha was a much celebrated event in the country



The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place in Ayodhya on January 22. The precise time it took place at, was between 12:29PM and 12:30PM. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in as the yajaman for the ceremony. In order to undertake the role, the Prime Minister personally undertook an eleven day long ritual.

The Ram Lalla idol, fifty one inches in height, has been carved by sculptor Arun Yogiraj. It depicts the deity as a five-year old, fitting the celebration of Lord Ram coming back to the Ram Janmabhoomi. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony was attended by several dignitaries and well known faces from all walks of life. The premise of the Mandir was opened to the public from January 23.