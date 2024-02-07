English
Ramayan Director Assembling Pan-India Cast For Mytho Epic: Ranbir, Yash, Sai - Who's Playing What

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan is shaping up to be one of the most-anticipated movies of all time. Actors from various film industries have been approached for it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ramayana
Ramayana | Image:Ramayana
Ramayan is one of the most anticipated projects of the Indian film industry. Touted to be a trilogy, a retelling of the revered epic Ramayana is shaping up well under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari. Producer Madhu Mantena's confirmation of this grand vision dates back to 2020. Now, the project is reportedly set to hit the floors in the first quarter of 2024.

Who all are playing the pivotal roles in Ramayan?

Animal star Ranbir Kapoor will take on the role of Lord Ram, while popular South actress Sai Pallavi will portray Goddess Sita. Yash will embrace the challenging character of the ten-headed Ravana. Ranbir and Sai are scheduled to commence filming in February 2024, with their devoted commitment until August 2024, concluding Ramayana: Part One. Yash's portrayal of Ravana is more prominent in the second part set in Sri Lanka and will be reportedly filmed in July 2024.

All three principal actors have diligently undergone their respective look tests and are excited to immerse themselves in the mesmerising world of this timeless tale of love. Ramayana will be meticulously crafted for the grandeur of the silver screen by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar.

Other big names to be roped in for Ramayan, talks on

Director Nitesh Tiwari is reportedly in talks with Sunny Deol for the pivotal role of Lord Hanuman in this cinematic rendition. Discussions with Vijay Sethupathi are underway for him to play Vibhishana, Ravana's brother. Additionally, Lara Dutta is set to portray Kaikeyi, adding to the star-studded ensemble. Bobby Deol was reportedly approached for the role of Kumbhakaran, but has turned it down.

Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari are presumed to be producing the movie, with Diwali 2025 as the eagerly awaited release date. While pre-production is said to be in full swing, the official announcement of the lead cast and project details are yet to be made. Notably, the groundwork for Ramayana has been diligently prepared, with VFX components crafted by the Oscar-winning company DNEG, promising a visual spectacle for audiences.

 

 

 

 

 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 18:10 IST

