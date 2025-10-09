Age Gap No Bar As Sunny Deol Romances 33 Years Younger Pragya Jaiswal In Soorya | Watch

Sunny Deol is currently shooting for his much-awaited action drama Border 2. Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh also play pivotal roles in the movie. He is juggling that project with the thriller Soorya, a remake of 2018 Malayalam film Joseph. A leaked video of Sunny and Pragya Jaiswal, of Khel Khel Mein fame, has been going viral, leading many to speculate if they play romantic partners in the movie. Some pointed out how it was odd pairing given the age gap between the two is over 30 years.

Sunny Deol and Pragya Jaiswal are paired opposite each other in thriller movie Soorya | Image: X

Sunny Deol to romance 33-year-younger Pragya Jaiswal in thriller Soorya?

Age gap between the male and the female leads in a movie has been much debated in Indian cinema. While Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and more are known for casting much younger actresses opposite them in romantic roles, South screen icons like Ravi Teja, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth also aren't far behind. Sunny Deol seems to have joined the rather infamous list of ageing stars romancing much younger actresses onscreen.

While nothing can be said about Sunny and Pragya's screen equation in Soorya as of now, leaked clips see them dressed in similar hues, hinting at a romantic angle between them.

In another video from the set, Pragya was seen riding pillion as Sunny drove a Royal Enfield through narrow lanes of a small town. These are indicators that in Soorya, Sunny and Pragya will be the lead pair. Sunny, 67, is 33 years older to Pragya, which many pointed out with sarcasm on social media as clips from set went viral.