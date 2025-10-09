Internet Is Not Convinced With Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's 'Bizarre' Justification Of Showing Up In Pyjamas At Anshula Kapoor's Engagement

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's attire at cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement ceremony on October 2 became the talk of the town. While the Kapoor family members like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Maheep, Shanaya Kapoor, among others, showed up in their ethnic best, Harshvarrdhan opted for a rather casual look comprising a simple t-shirt teamed with a pyjama and oversized hoodie.

Harshvarddhan Kapoor, who is the son of actor Anil Kapoor, faced massive backlash for his casual attire, which some netizens dubbed as ‘shabby and lazy'. Days after the event, the actor allegedly took to the comments section of some Instagram post where he justified his choice of outfit. While the original post, which featured the comment, could not be found, a screenshot of the same landed on the social media platform Reddit.



As per the screenshot, the actor defending his attire shared, “As I can see from the comments, people are concerned/curious about my choice of attire for the evening. Some formal Indian clothes were sent to me, but since I have lost a lot of weight for an upcoming art project to be shot at the end of the year, the clothes didn't fit right. With very little time left for the function and not wanting to be late, I decided to grab something basic and comfortable."



A screenshot of Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's alleged comment | Image: Reddit