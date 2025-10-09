Updated 9 October 2025 at 15:29 IST
Internet Is Not Convinced With Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's 'Bizarre' Justification Of Showing Up In Pyjamas At Anshula Kapoor's Engagement
Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's defence of showing up in pyjamas at cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement cropped up on Reddit today, with netizens failing to understand his perspective on the choice of outfit.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Harshvarrdhan Kapoor's attire at cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement ceremony on October 2 became the talk of the town. While the Kapoor family members like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Maheep, Shanaya Kapoor, among others, showed up in their ethnic best, Harshvarrdhan opted for a rather casual look comprising a simple t-shirt teamed with a pyjama and oversized hoodie.
Harshvarddhan Kapoor, who is the son of actor Anil Kapoor, faced massive backlash for his casual attire, which some netizens dubbed as ‘shabby and lazy'. Days after the event, the actor allegedly took to the comments section of some Instagram post where he justified his choice of outfit. While the original post, which featured the comment, could not be found, a screenshot of the same landed on the social media platform Reddit.
Also Read: In Pics | Anshula Kapoor Honours Late Mother Mona Kapoor At Gor Dhana Ceremony With Rohan Thakkar, Kapoor Family Blesses New Couple
As per the screenshot, the actor defending his attire shared, “As I can see from the comments, people are concerned/curious about my choice of attire for the evening. Some formal Indian clothes were sent to me, but since I have lost a lot of weight for an upcoming art project to be shot at the end of the year, the clothes didn't fit right. With very little time left for the function and not wanting to be late, I decided to grab something basic and comfortable."
Also Read: Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakker's Engagement First Photos: Bride-to-be Holds Brother Arjun Kapoor's Hand, Shares Candid Moments With Sisters Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi
As soon as his comment was shared on Reddit, social media users began opining on his justification. Some called the defence ‘bizarre’, citing that his sister, Rhea Kapoor, is a stylist and could have helped him with the last-minute outfit problems. Others agreed with his predicament but questioned him about not possessing any other ‘decent’ clothing options other than a pyjama and a t-shirt that would fit him right. Some others simply trolled the actor, stating that his appearance and out-of-place outfit must have been the reason he was kept out of the group pictures from the evening.
Also Read: Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor Among Guests At Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's Engagement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.