Not Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Scribbles This Name In Her Karva Chauth Mehendi | Watch
As Karva Chauth 2025 is just around the corner, Priyanka Chopra has started with the preparations, and the first thing she did was apply mehendi.
Priyanka Chopra is busy preparing for the upcoming festival of Karva Chauth. It is one of the important festivals for married Hindu women as they pray for their husbands' health, prosperity and life. This year, it will be celebrated on October 10. Now, as the day is just around the corner, Priyanka decided to deck. She shared a photo of herself flaunting a henna-filled palm with Nick Jonas' name. This time, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas also decided to join her parents and apply mehendi on her palm.
Inside Priyanka Chopra's Karva Chauth preparations
Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a video on her Stories in which she can be seen showing off the freshly applied mehendi, but this time, instead of Nick, she scribbled his full name, 'Nicholas', in the middle of the design. The text on the image reads, “@ishirincharaniya doing her thing this Karva Chauth (sic)".
It was followed by another adorable photo, featuring her and daughter Malti Marie’s tiny hands adorned with intricate henna designs.
Priyanka and Nick respect and religiously follow each other's festivals. Earlier in an interview with Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, the actress opened up about the spiritual bond she shares with her husband. “Nick and I are spiritually aligned when it comes to our emotions and faith. Even though our religious upbringings were different, I believe all religions ultimately guide us to the same destination, God. No matter the faith, we are all moving towards a higher power, and that’s something we both deeply connect with," she was quoted as saying.
Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018. The same year in December, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple had a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.
Priyanka Chopra's work front
Priyanka was last seen in Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. Next, she will be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu. In addition to this, she will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, The Bluff.
9 October 2025