'Ahaan Panday, I'm A Big Fan...': Sunita Ahuja Clarifies Comment Comparing Her Son Yashvardhan Ahuja's Debut With The Saiyaara Star

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been in the news after their divorce rumours circulated for the second time this year. After it was reported that Sunita had filed for separation from the Hero No 1 actor last year in December, the details of the filing shared in media reports this month, alleging the grounds for divorce as "adultery, cruelty and desertion", added fresh fuel to fire and suggested that the couple has hit a rough patch in their relationship that has lasted for close to four decades now.

Sunita Ahuja with Yashvardhan Ahuja and Govinda for Ganesh Chaturthi | Image: Varinder Chawla

Meanwhile, another controversial comment about Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday made allegedly by Sunita in one of her interviews put Sunita in the spotlight. She reportedly said that her younger son Yashvardhan is "getting a bigger debut that Ahaan". “But usse (Ahaan) better picture kar raha hai Yash,” Sunita said, stoking controversy.

Earlier, Sunita had shared that despite being Govinda's son, Yashvardhan had to "audition 80 times", stressing how he didn't get a dream launch like other star kids. At the Ganpati Utsav organised at her home in presence of Govinda, Yashvardhan and the media, Sunita also clarified her alleged comments on Ahaan.

Yashvardhan Ahuja's first film is reportedly with Mythri Movie Makers | Image: Instagram

"Main khush hoon ki Ahaan Panday ka naam ho gaya hai. I wish film industry mein jitne bi upcoming bacche hai sabka itna bhagwaan naam kare. Ahaan Panday, I'm a big fan of yours beta. I love you and YRF. Maine koi byte nahi di hai ki mera beta bi hero ban raha hai. Yeh galat afwaah aap log failana band kijiye," Sunita said.