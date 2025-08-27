Vash Level 2 X Review: Gujarati Sequel Dubbed 'Best Indian Horror Movie', Netizens Say 'No Way Shaitaan Can Replicate This'

Vash Level 2 X Review: The sequel to the hit Gujarati horror film which was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan, Vash Level 2 has released on August 27 amid much excitement among horror movie fans. Level 2, released in Hindi as Vash Vivash Level 2, marks the return of actors Hitu Kanodia and Hiten Kumar, with Hiten portraying a character who hypnotises Janki Bodiwala’s character Arya and controls her mind in the first part. This time, a group of school girls are at Hiten's target.

Vash Level 2 dives even deeper into horror. The story picks up twelve years after the events of the first film, when Atharva saves his daughter Arya from the effects of hypnosis—only to discover that the spell never really left her. As strange and terrifying events begin to unfold again, Atharva is forced to fight once more to protect his daughter.

On social media, early reviews of Vash Level 2 have started to flood in. Many praised the sequel's darker tone and felt terrified with the more psychological plot infused with horror, emotion and suspense. The film stars Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and also features Chetan Daiya and Prem Gadhavi in impactful roles.

Social media reacts to Vash Level 2

Praising the movie's storytelling, a watcher wrote, "It is a rare sequel that tightens every nerve—quiet dread, claustrophobic tension, and haunting silences deliver more scares than spectacle (sic)."

Another one commented, "Vash 2 is pacy and chaotic horror on a mass level (sic)." Another review of Vash Level 2 noted, "Gives goosebumps with heart-pounding moments (sic)."

What is the story of Vash Level 2?

According to the makers, the sequel is directly connected to the first film. As the title suggests, Vash is centered around the theme of mind control or hypnosis. The sequel is set in a girls' school, where the students appear to be under some form of mysterious control. The story begins on an ordinary morning in Gujarat, but things take a horrifying turn by noon when 10 school girls mysteriously jump from the terrace under the influence of an unknown “uncle.” When Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) hears of this, he is reminded of a similar incident that happened with his daughter Arya (Janki Bodiwala) twelve years ago.

