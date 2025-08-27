Updated 27 August 2025 at 17:10 IST
Vash Level 2 X Review: Gujarati Sequel Dubbed 'Best Indian Horror Movie', Netizens Say 'No Way Shaitaan Can Replicate This'
Director Krishnadev Yagnik's Vash Level 2 marks the return of the original cast, including Hitu Kanodia, Hiten Kumar and Janki Bodiwala, as the sequel dives deeper into horror, suspense and emotion.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Vash Level 2 X Review: The sequel to the hit Gujarati horror film which was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan, Vash Level 2 has released on August 27 amid much excitement among horror movie fans. Level 2, released in Hindi as Vash Vivash Level 2, marks the return of actors Hitu Kanodia and Hiten Kumar, with Hiten portraying a character who hypnotises Janki Bodiwala’s character Arya and controls her mind in the first part. This time, a group of school girls are at Hiten's target.
Vash Level 2 dives even deeper into horror. The story picks up twelve years after the events of the first film, when Atharva saves his daughter Arya from the effects of hypnosis—only to discover that the spell never really left her. As strange and terrifying events begin to unfold again, Atharva is forced to fight once more to protect his daughter.
On social media, early reviews of Vash Level 2 have started to flood in. Many praised the sequel's darker tone and felt terrified with the more psychological plot infused with horror, emotion and suspense. The film stars Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and also features Chetan Daiya and Prem Gadhavi in impactful roles.
Social media reacts to Vash Level 2
Praising the movie's storytelling, a watcher wrote, "It is a rare sequel that tightens every nerve—quiet dread, claustrophobic tension, and haunting silences deliver more scares than spectacle (sic)."
Another one commented, "Vash 2 is pacy and chaotic horror on a mass level (sic)." Another review of Vash Level 2 noted, "Gives goosebumps with heart-pounding moments (sic)."
What is the story of Vash Level 2?
According to the makers, the sequel is directly connected to the first film. As the title suggests, Vash is centered around the theme of mind control or hypnosis. The sequel is set in a girls' school, where the students appear to be under some form of mysterious control. The story begins on an ordinary morning in Gujarat, but things take a horrifying turn by noon when 10 school girls mysteriously jump from the terrace under the influence of an unknown “uncle.” When Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) hears of this, he is reminded of a similar incident that happened with his daughter Arya (Janki Bodiwala) twelve years ago.
What will Atharva do next? Will the other girls survive? Can they break free from the spell? These questions will be answered in Vash level 2. Krishnadev Yagnik returns with its thrilling sequel.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 27 August 2025 at 17:08 IST