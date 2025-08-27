Updated 27 August 2025 at 17:52 IST
This Nepo Kid Waited 12 Years For Bollywood Launch, Then Delivered The Biggest Hit For A Debutant, It's Not Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor Or Alia Bhatt
This actor has given the biggest commercial hit for a debutant in Bollywood. However, the road to success was filled with hard work and required years of patience and sacrifice.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Bollywood makes stars overnight. A single Friday decides the fate of a movie and some actors have been lucky to score a hit in their debuts. This year, Hindi cinema got its unlikely hit in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. While many debate that huge budget actioners, big screen spectacles and a hit star cast are the essentials for a blockbuster, this romantic drama turned swayed notions and rewrote box office history books. To top it all, the movie featured two newcomers - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma opened up about Ahaan’s long and demanding road to stardom. She revealed that Ahaan, along with actress Sharvari, who debuted in the production banner's Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021, underwent rigorous training before stepping in front of the camera. While Ahaan has Bollywood connections, with his uncle Chunky Panday and his daughter Ananya Panday being actors, he worked hard for his launch. Apart from building his screen presence, he also worked behind the camera on Rock On 2, The Railway Men and more projects.
Ahaan's debut got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but that didn't break his spirit. When time came, he got the audiences swooning with his brash look as musician Krish Kapoor in Saiyaara. His co-star, Aneet Padda, is also a newcomer, having featured in small roles in Salaam Venky and Big Girls Don't Cry. The new pair delivered the biggest romantic hit of all time. Singer and composer Amaal Malik praised Ahaan's dedication during an episode of Bigg Boss 19 and recalled how the latter was a star in the making.
Amaal noted how Ahaan was bit by the Bollywood bug early on and used to make TikTok videos mimicking actors. His dance video from his cousin Alanna Panday's also gave a glimpse of his talent and flair. Ahaan's debut film performed better than some of the biggest actors of all time, including Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more who belong to the film industry. Saiyaara has collected over ₹560 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming one of the biggest Indian hits of 2025 and the highest grossing Hindi romantic film.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 27 August 2025 at 17:52 IST