Ahaan Panday-Sharvari's Untitled Romantic Actioner Gets Release Date, Aaishvary Thackeray Joins As Antagonist

Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday is busy shooting for his next film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Several videos from the sets leaked online showing a new look of the actor. Now, the team has announced the release date of the film. Yash Raj Films' head honcho Aditya Chopra has locked Good Friday 2027 for the theatrical release of the yet-to-be-titled romantic action drama.

Ahaan Panday-Sharvari Wagh's next film to release on...

The second film of Ahaan is all set to hit the theatres on March 26, 2027. The actor will be seen romancing Sharvari, marking their first on-screen pairing. The film also stars Aaishvary Thackeray in an antagonist role. The cast also includes Bobby Deol in the lead role.

The film has been extensively shot in the UK. Before moving to an international schedule, the film was being shot in Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai. While the film remains untitled for now, the project is shaping up as a star-studded, large-scale entertainer. Being an action film, Ahaan will be seen performing high-octane stunts.

Zafar, acclaimed for directing blockbuster hits such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is expected to infuse this venture with his signature stylish cinematic flair.

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Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film marks the fifth producer-director collaboration between them after Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. More details regarding the film are awaited.

Meanwhile, Ahaan is basking in the success of his debut film Saiyaara, co-starring Aneet Padda. The film has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth, performances, and soulful music. Sharvari, on the other hand, is also receiving praise for her recently released movie Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The actress was said to have outdone Alia in the film, setting a benchmark for herself.