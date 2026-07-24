Bhojpuri Actress Anjana Singh Files FIR Against Khesari Lal Yadav's Team Over Alleged Obscene AI Photos Of Her And Minor Daughter

Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh has filed an FIR against actor Khesari Lal Yadav's team for circulating AI-generated objectionable photos and videos of her and her 11-year-old daughter. Speaking to news agency ANI, she also revealed that the actor's team has made several songs about her and her daughter. She alleged receiving threats from individuals, including warnings not to visit Lucknow. She requested the Uttar Pradesh government and CM Yogi Adityanath for immediate and strict action against them.

The complaint has been filed at the Cyber Crime Wing in Hazratganj, Lucknow.

Anjana Singh accuses Khesari Lal Yadav's team

According to a report in ANI, Anjana Singh levelled serious allegations against Khesari's team for circulating objectional AI generated photos of the actress and her daughter. She also levelled allegations against Akhilesh Kashyap, who is Khesari Lal's manager and writer, of threatening videos and using indecent language against her family.

"Over the last few days, objectionable AI-generated pictures and videos of my 11-year-old daughter and me have been circulating. Obscene language is being used, and threats are being made. Threatening videos are being made… Indecent language has been used by Akhilesh Kashyap, who is his manager and writer, and who stays in his group. The people of his team have made many songs about my daughter, which I have mentioned in the FIR… "I am a girl from Uttar Pradesh, and I have complete faith in the UP government and our CM Yogi Adityanath that I will get justice and such people will be caught immediately and strict action will be taken,” ANI quoted the actress saying.

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"Continuous dissemination of obscene, vulgar and offensive material, publication of morphed obscene images and criminal threats on social media platforms under a planned and well-planned conspiracy by some persons against me," the actress said, as per the FIR.

A response from Khesari Lal Yadav's team is yet to be made.

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