English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Ahead Of Fighter Release, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor Make A Visit To Pune Air Force Station

Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor presented the #ThankYouFighter letters to the IAF officers at Pune Air Force Station.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, will debut in theatres on January 25. Ahead of its release, Hrithik and Anil visited the Pune Air Force Station on Tuesday, January 23. They presented the #ThankYouFighter letters to the IAF officers at the location. 

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor express gratitude to IAF officers

Collecting letters nationwide through the #ThankYouFighter campaign, expressing gratitude to our nation's heroes and honouring the spirit of the Indian Air Force, the actors presented the letter to the heroes of India as the two shared a moment of gratitude with the Air warriors at the Air Force base.

The #ThankYouFighter initiative garnered an outstanding response, accumulating 250,000 handwritten letters and 1.5 million online letters from across the nation. 

Advertisement

Fighter was shot at real locations 

Fighter has been filmed at real locations with the help of IAF personnel using combat jets and helicopters. The thrilling operational scenes have been filmed at the Air Force Station in Tezpur, the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Air Force Station in Pune.

Shot extensively at the Air Force Station Tezpur, nestled in the lush green valley of Assam, it serves as the backdrop for some of the film's most intense fighter jet sequences. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, the film will debut in theatres on January 25.

Advertisement
Poster of Fighter 


Set for release on January 25, 2024, Fighter is already creating anticipation, evident in its advance booking success. Selling 93,735 tickets for day one, the film has generated ₹3.06 crore. The diverse ticket categories, including 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX 3D, showcase the film's appeal across varied viewing experiences.

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Uber expects robust profit as ride share demand surges

    Business News18 minutes ago

  2. Congress' Yuvraj a Non-Starter: PM Modi's Direct Attack Against RaGa

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Para badminton stars eye Paralympic berth with good show in WC

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. Tucker Carlson Has Interviewed Russia's President Putin Amid Controversy

    World23 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In New Delhi

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement