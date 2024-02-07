Advertisement

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, will debut in theatres on January 25. Ahead of its release, Hrithik and Anil visited the Pune Air Force Station on Tuesday, January 23. They presented the #ThankYouFighter letters to the IAF officers at the location.

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor express gratitude to IAF officers

Collecting letters nationwide through the #ThankYouFighter campaign, expressing gratitude to our nation's heroes and honouring the spirit of the Indian Air Force, the actors presented the letter to the heroes of India as the two shared a moment of gratitude with the Air warriors at the Air Force base.

The #ThankYouFighter initiative garnered an outstanding response, accumulating 250,000 handwritten letters and 1.5 million online letters from across the nation.

Fighter was shot at real locations

Fighter has been filmed at real locations with the help of IAF personnel using combat jets and helicopters. The thrilling operational scenes have been filmed at the Air Force Station in Tezpur, the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Air Force Station in Pune.

Shot extensively at the Air Force Station Tezpur, nestled in the lush green valley of Assam, it serves as the backdrop for some of the film's most intense fighter jet sequences. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, the film will debut in theatres on January 25.

Poster of Fighter



Set for release on January 25, 2024, Fighter is already creating anticipation, evident in its advance booking success. Selling 93,735 tickets for day one, the film has generated ₹3.06 crore. The diverse ticket categories, including 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX 3D, showcase the film's appeal across varied viewing experiences.

(with inputs from IANS)