Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are busy preparing for their wedding, but they managed to scoop out some time for their bachelorette. The couple with their close friends Pragya Jaiswal, Lakshmi Manchu and others, jetted off to Thailand to celebrate their singlehood. Now, Jaiswal has shared a series of photos from the trip offering a glimpse.

A look at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's bachelorette celebrations

Taking to Instagram, Jaiswal shared a carousel post in which she can be seen enjoying the yacht ride across the sea. However, what grabbed our attention was a group photo featuring the couple Rakul and Jackky. In the image, they can be seen enjoying and happily posing for the camera. The actress skipped the caption section and let her photos do all the talking.

About Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

The couple will have an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21 which will be attended by their family and close friends. It will be a three to four-day affair. The couple will not be hosting extended celebrations or receptions in Mumbai or anywhere else post-wedding. The source close to the couple said, "Contrary to speculations, we hear that Rakul and Jackky will have an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and close friends in Goa only. There will be no extended celebrations or a reception in Mumbai or anywhere else after."

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

"It looks like it is going to be a 3-4 day affair like most weddings usually are," the source concluded.

Earlier, the couple had planned to get married in the Middle East but they changed the venue to India influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within the country.