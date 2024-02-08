Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:23 IST

Ahead Of Main Atal Hoon Release, Pankaj Tripathi Voluntarily Steps Down As The National Icon Of ECI

Ahead of the Main Atal Hoon Release, Pankaj Tripathi has voluntarily stepped down as the national icon of the Election Commission of India.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pankaj Tripathi in Main Atal Hoon
Pankaj Tripathi in Main Atal Hoon | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Renowned Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has voluntarily stepped down from his position as the 'National Icon' of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The actor, known for his impactful roles in various Bollywood films and OTT releases, made this decision in light of his upcoming role as a political leader in the film Main Atal Hoon where he portrays former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Main Atal Hoon | Image: IMDb

Election Commission of India confirms Pankaj Tripathi’s disassociation

Tripathi had been appointed as the National Icon by the ECI in October last year and the poll panel expressed gratitude for his significant contributions to voter awareness. The Election Commission shared the news through a statement on social media, acknowledging Tripathi's decision based on the terms of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

What more do we know about Main Atal Hoon?

In his upcoming project, directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmanu, Pankaj Tripathi takes on the challenging role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The biopic focuses on the life and achievements of Vajpayee, the first prime minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and is scheduled to be released on January 19.

Main Atal Hoon poster | Image: IMDb

When Pankaj Tripathi spoke to Republic 

While talking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know' recently, Pankaj credited the rise of streaming platforms for making him a household name. He highlighted the significance of projects like the 2017 film Newton and web series like Mirzapur and Sacred Games in shaping his career which earned him his first National Award (Newton) and paved the way for wider recognition in the industry.

The actor who originally hails from Bihar has gained recognition for his outstanding performances in several projects including Gangs of Wasseypur, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Stree among others.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

