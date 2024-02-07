Ahead Of TBMAUJ Release, Shahid Kapoor Claims He Has Always Tried To Fight Stereotypes

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his next big banner project, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film will see the actor share screen space with Kriti Sanon for the first time. Interestingly, the film will feature a love story between a human and a robot - a rather quirky premise. Ahead of his film's release, Shahid opened up about how he has actively tried to fight being stereotyped throughout his career.

Shahid Kapoor has always fought being stereotyped in certain roles



In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor opened up about how the first decade of his career he actively tried to fight being put in a certain box. He shared how often actors come across genres which prove to be a good fit for them. However, not experimenting beyond it eventually leads to being stereotyped - something that ends up impacting their shelf life.

He said, "...I wanted to break the boundaries that I could see were being created around me because I think if you engage with people’s need to put you in a box and if you kind of use that thinking ‘oh right now people are seeing me like this so let me just give them what they want’, in the long term you’re building a huge wall for yourself which you’re going to bang your head against when people either get bored of you or that genre dies out."

Shahid Kapoor says its important to dabble across all genres



Elaborating on the same train of thought, Shahid shared how it is immensely important for actors to actively try and jump genres, something which helps expand their personal range. Shahid also said how he is wary of the audience getting bored of seeing him in a certain way on screen, which is what motivates him further to be experimental in the kind of films he signs on for.

He said, "...if you see the most successful actors in the last 30–35 years, all do at least 2–3 genres. They jump genres because they know the same thing is repetitive and boring after a time, so I always look forward to breaking genre, and today I get offered all types of films. So I wouldn’t say that this doesn’t come my way, an action comes my way. I mean, all kinds of things come my way." Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will release in theatres on February 9.