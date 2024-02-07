English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 01:03 IST

Ahead Of TBMAUJ Release, Shahid Kapoor Claims He Has Always Tried To Fight Stereotypes

Shahid Kapoor recently reflected on how he has actively tried to avoid being stereotyped in terms of the kind of roles he has taken up over the years.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor | Image:shahidkapoor/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his next big banner project, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film will see the actor share screen space with Kriti Sanon for the first time. Interestingly, the film will feature a love story between a human and a robot - a rather quirky premise. Ahead of his film's release, Shahid opened up about how he has actively tried to fight being stereotyped throughout his career.

Shahid Kapoor has always fought being stereotyped in certain roles


In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor opened up about how the first decade of his career he actively tried to fight being put in a certain box. He shared how often actors come across genres which prove to be a good fit for them. However, not experimenting beyond it eventually leads to being stereotyped - something that ends up impacting their shelf life. 

Advertisement


He said, "...I wanted to break the boundaries that I could see were being created around me because I think if you engage with people’s need to put you in a box and if you kind of use that thinking ‘oh right now people are seeing me like this so let me just give them what they want’, in the long term you’re building a huge wall for yourself which you’re going to bang your head against when people either get bored of you or that genre dies out."

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor says its important to dabble across all genres


Elaborating on the same train of thought, Shahid shared how it is immensely important for actors to actively try and jump genres, something which helps expand their personal range. Shahid also said how he is wary of the audience getting bored of seeing him in a certain way on screen, which is what motivates him further to be experimental in the kind of films he signs on for. 

Advertisement


He said, "...if you see the most successful actors in the last 30–35 years, all do at least 2–3 genres. They jump genres because they know the same thing is repetitive and boring after a time, so I always look forward to breaking genre, and today I get offered all types of films. So I wouldn’t say that this doesn’t come my way, an action comes my way. I mean, all kinds of things come my way." Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will release in theatres on February 9. 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 23:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries4 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement