AI Imagines Ranveer Singh In Animal And Ranbir Kapoor In Dhurandhar, Fans Pick The 'Better Actor'

AI generated videos of Bollywood celebs is doing what many only imagined. From hyper realistic photos to character switches in movies, all seems possible now with the correct prompt. A new AI generated video has surfaced on social media which does role reversal in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Both superhit movies trended because of the performances of the lead actors - namely Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The viral AI video now shows how Animal would have turned out to be had Ranveer played Ranvijay instead of Ranbir. Similarly, it also shows how Dhurandhar would have turned out had Ranbir played Hamza's part instead of Ranveer.

Comparisons between Ranbir and Ranveer have dominated celebrity chats and media analysis for long. The AI video goes on to show how their most popular hits would have looked like had the actors switched roles. The AI clip depicts Ranbir's face swapped with Ranveer's in parts of Dhurandhar. Similarly, Ranveer has been digitally altered to show him playing the leading role in Animal. The video exudes vibes that both Animal and Dhurandhar would have turned out to be thrilling had Ranveer starred in former and Ranbir featured in the latter.

Since the two actors sported similar looks in the two movies - thick beard and long hair - the distinction is not too clear. Fan flooded the comments section of this viral video siding with either Ranbir or Ranveer. Some said that Ranbir could have nailed Dhurandhar like he did Animal and others said that Ranveer is a better actor than his contemporary and would have done a convincing job playing the intense and gritty Ranvijay is Vanga's gory revenge thriller Animal.

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor ar two of the most sought after actors in Bollywood | Image: X

"Ranveer Singh can ace both the roles (sic), said a social media user. Another noted, "Why do I like Ranbir in both looks (sic)." While fans debate over who is better, Ranbir or Ranveer, the latter will be seen in the follow up to Dhurandhar, titled Dhurandhar: the Revenge, set to release on March 19. Ranbir, meanwhile, will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, hitting the big screens on Diwali this year.

