Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Finalise Wedding 2 Months After Making Relationship Insta Official

Actress Kritika Kamra made her relationship with cricket host and content producer Gaurav Kapur Instagram official last year in December. Thereafter, the couple welcomed the New Year together in Jaisalmer. While their relationship timeline is unclear and there are no official details of when they began dating, as per a news report, Kritika and Gaurav are now set to tie the knot and may proceed with the next step in their relationship sooner than expected.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are said to be tying the knot in March end or the beginning of April this year | Image: Instagram

Though unconfirmed, a report circulating online has claimed that Gaurav and Kritika are going to marry in March end or early in April this year. Given they made their relationship public very recently, the new update regarding their nuptials pleasantly surprised fans. It is being said that couple is currently ironing out the details of the planned wedding. It is unclear if the wedding will be a big event or the couple will host a private function, with their close friends and family members only in attendance. The functions are being planned in Mumbai. Moreover, it has also being said that Kritika and Gaurav will host a reception for their colleagues in Mumbai after tying the knot.

Advertisement

Kritika and Guarav rang in New Year's together in Jaisalmer | Image: Instagram

This would mark Gaurav's second wedding. He was earlier married to model-actress Kirat Bhattal between 2014-2021. The former couple don't have any kids together. Kritika, on the other hand, was in a very publicised relationship with Karan Kundrra in 2009. However, they broke up after dating for a few years. The actress has also been linked with publicist Sidharth Bijpuria, businessman Uday Singh Gauri and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani over the years.

When Kritika and Gaurav made their relationship Insta official

Late last year, Kritika shared a set of candid pictures from a breakfast date with Gaurav, confirming their romance. She kept the caption to her post understated yet playful, writing, "Breakfast with..." Kritika made her acting debut in 2007, with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. In 2009, she bagged one of her post popular roles, of Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite her then boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She made her film debut in 2018, with Mitron.