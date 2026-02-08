Updated 8 February 2026 at 20:39 IST
Ramayana: Vikrant Massey Sets The Record Straight After Reports Of Raghav Juyal Replacing Him As Meghanad Go Viral
Raghav Juyal was claimed to have replaced Vikrant Massey in Ramayana as a report mentioned that things could not work out between the 12th Fail star and the makers, leading to his exit and Raghav's entry.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The Ramayana duology is not only one of the most hyped upcoming films but also the most expensive project in Indian cinema. As per the producer's own confession, by the time the two films release, the budget may have swelled up to ₹4000 crore. The makers have assembled a massive pan-India cast for the mythological adaptation, with popular names like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and many more set to feature in the latest retelling of the epic.
While the lead cast has been confirmed by the team of Ramayana, the supporting cast is a source of major speculation. A few days back, Vijay Sethupathi's name was attached with the movie, with reports claiming that he will play the role of Vibhishana, Ravana's brother, in Ramayana: Part 2. While this casting rumour remains unconfirmed, Variety India claimed that Raghav Juyal has been roped in to play Meghanad, Ravana's son with mystical powers.
Advertisement
Raghav was claimed to have replaced Vikrant Massey in Ramayana as a report mentioned that things could not work out between the 12th Fail star and the makers, leading to his exit and Raghav's entry. As this rumour went viral, Vikrant set the record straight in a social media post, claiming that he was never approached for Ramayana. However, chatter began when he deleted the post after a few hours of sharing it.
Vikrant reportedly noted in his Instagram Stories, "OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was. Such irresponsible media coverage from ‘respectable’ media houses is kinda appalling. Nonetheless, wishing everyone on Ramayana all the very best. Will surely buy a ticket and watch it in cinemas (sic)." Still, Raghav's name as part of the star-studded cast remains to be confirmed by Ramayana makers.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 8 February 2026 at 20:34 IST