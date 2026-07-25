Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Holidaying In New York, Here's Proof

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are holidaying in New York, and their photos from vacation are going viral on the internet. A fan posted a candid selfie showing them roaming the streets together in casual attire.

Abhishek looked uber cool in a casual striped tee paired with a cap. Aishwarya, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble. In the image, Abhishek is clicking the selfie, with Aishwarya beside him and a fan in the background.

It seems the team of King is on a short break, as Shah Rukh Khan was also snapped with his family in London.

All about King

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film's star cast is stacked with Bollywood stars. Abhishek Bachchan plays the antagonist in the movie, with Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma and more roped in for pivotal roles. It is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies set for release later this year in December. Some reports have claimed that it is a remake of the 1994 French action thriller Leon: The Professional, but this stands unconfirmed. The movie is currently in the final stages of production.

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Earlier, a report surfaced pegging the budget of King at a whopping ₹450 crore. It was also claimed that the team had shot for 150+ days for the movie in various international locations. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, ₹450 crore is the estimated budget of King, excluding print and publicity costs and the fees of Shah Rukh Khan. This claimed figure would have made King the most expensive movie of SRK, with Jawan (estimated budget of ₹400 crore) and Pathaan (₹350 crore) following.

However, later, Siddharth seemingly denied the reports. He wrote on his X handle, "False." While the director of War and Pathaan did not reply directly, many believe that it was his veiled response to the report.

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