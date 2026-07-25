'Was Offered Money...': Actress Akanksha Puri Exposes Paid Campaign Behind Jantar Mantar Protest

Actress Akanksha Puri, in a shocking revelation, has exposed that the protest against the NEET paper leak taking place at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar has a hidden ‘marketing' campaign running. Said to be a student protest, the actress alleged that some parties have been offering influencers and celebrities money to partake in the protest, as well as show social media support.

Speaking to IANS, Puri mentioned that she has been offered money, a stay in Delhi, as well as flight tickets to the National Capital to mark her presence at Jantar Mantar. She claims that other influencers have received similar offers, too. She further clarified that she does extend her support to the genuine concerns of the students, but refuses to be a part of a ‘marketing campaign’.

Akanksha told the publication, “I just want people to support the right thing. Don't make this a part of marketing. Don't earn money for this. And don't burn your own bread. Support the right thing. Support the right people. What can I say more openly? I think all the people who are with me, actors, content creators, they all know that a lot of people, a lot of parties are approaching us to make this a part of marketing, get seen, go to the rally”.

She clarified, “I don't want to be a part of this garbage. I don't want to be a part of this garbage. I want to support the right thing. And for that, whether I am standing there or not, it doesn't matter. Whenever someone is in need, I am with them. I felt very bad because they are the future of India. They are students. And to do this with them, to see this, when I saw the visuals, they were very disturbing. So I want, please, they are saying a small thing. They have heard their words. They have to be supported."



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For the uninitiated, protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi were triggered by the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 paper and accusations of widespread corruption in recruitment and examination processes. Led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), one of the central demands of the demonstrators has been the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

On July 20, during the Cockroach Janta Party- led 'Sansad Chalo' protest, hundreds of protesters, including students, attempted to breach barricades to march toward the high-security Parliament. Over 100 protesters and 118 police personnel were reportedly injured during the protest. The Delhi Police has registered 10 FIRs in connection with the protests. Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk concluded his 26-day hunger strike on Friday morning following his discussion with Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Amid the ongoing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Instagram accounts to address the agitated students directly and assure them of rigorous measures being taken against paper leak perpetrators.





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