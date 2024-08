Published 16:31 IST, August 29th 2024

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Net Worth: Who Is Richer? Actors Own Multiple Bungalows, Luxury Cars

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth is approximately ₹776 crore. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan's personal wealth stands at ₹280 crore.