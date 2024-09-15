sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |

Published 12:33 IST, September 15th 2024

Aishwarya Rai Ditches Wedding Ring As She Appears For SIIMA In Dubai Amid Divorce Rumours | WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in Dubai with her daughter Aaradhya to attend the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya.
Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya. | Image: Manav Manglani/Instgaram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:33 IST, September 15th 2024