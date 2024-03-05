English
Updated March 5th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Aishwarya Rai-Shweta Bachchan End Long-Standing Rift Rumours, Sisters-In-Law Bond In Viral Video

Sisters-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were spotted travelling together in Jamnagar, Gujarat amid rumours of a long-standing rift.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya, Shweta, Abhishek
Aishwarya, Shweta, Abhishek | Image:X
Amid ongoing speculation surrounding the marriage of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, the Bachchan family came together, refuting the rumours of any rift. Aishwarya was spotted engaging in conversation with Shweta Bachchan as they returned from an event in Jamnagar, Gujarat hosted by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Aishwarya and Shweta Bachchan bond in viral video from Jamnagar

The duo, along with Aaradhya and Abhishek, were photographed at Mumbai's private airport. Aishwarya was captured chatting with Shweta while exiting the airport, followed closely by Abhishek. Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan were also seen leaving the airport together. Earlier, the family was sighted together at the Jamnagar airport. Jaya Bachchan, however, was photographed separately as she entered the airport after the rest of the family.

 

Aishwarya and Shweta seen together returning
byu/skyfullofstars19 inBollyBlindsNGossip

A rift in the Bachchan family? Here's everything you need to know

The alleged strained relations within the Bachchan family have been the subject of much speculation. Rumours have circulated not only about Aishwarya and Abhishek's split but also about tensions between Aishwarya and her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan, and sister-in-law, Shweta Bachchan.

Instances of apparent distance between Aishwarya and her in-laws have been noted at various events over the past few months. Despite attending the red carpet premiere of Shweta's son Agastya Nanda's debut film in December 2023, observers noted a lack of close interaction between Aishwarya and her in-laws.

Similarly, in 2023, while Shweta shared images of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda walking the ramp for L'Oreal in Paris, no such posts were made by the Bachchan family for Aishwarya. Moreover, the absence of the Bachchan family at events related to Aishwarya's successful films, Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II raised eyebrows.

 

 

Amid all this, Abhishek and Aishwarya appeared to refute such speculation last year with affectionate birthday posts for each other on Instagram.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

