Ajay Devgn Dodged A Bullet: Netizens Glad Over Hindi Drishyam 3 Having a Different Plot Than Mohanlal Starrer After Disappointing First Reviews
Mohanlal returns as the beloved Georgekutty in the third chapter of Drishyam. The movie's Hindi adaptation, led by Ajay Devgn, is all set to hit the big screens later this year.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Drishyam 3 hit the big screens today, on the ocassion of the lead star Mohanlal's birthday. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film reprises the actor's role as Georgekutty in the thriller franchise. The third movie in the franchise opened with a massive fanfare. However, the first reviews of the movie left other social media users concerned. Despite the mixed response, Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is looking to shatter box office records.
Ajay Devgn fans back his decisions following the poor reviews of Drishyam 3 Malayalam
Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 opened to poor to mixed reviews. While most fans appreciated the performance of Lalettan, the response to the story remained insipid. Critics argued that even though the plot was not predictable, something the franchise prides itself on, the movie was boring. Some even suggested that the film seemed to be a desperate attempt to expand a franchise that could be retired.
Amid the poor reviews, fans of Ajay Devgn and Bollywood were left elated. Earlier, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed that even though the Ajay Devgn-led film is a remake of the Malayalam Drishyam, it will not be an exact copy of it. He revealed that the Hindi version is expected to release on October 2, a date closely associated with the franchise. Confirming that the two movies will have a different screenplay and story, he said, “You will understand the difference only when you watch the Hindi trailer. The story in Drishyam 2 ended at a certain point, and Drishyam 3 begins from there. The Malayalam version also starts from that point. The Malayalam version is more of a family drama. As Jeethu Joseph told us during the launch, the story is very good for the Malayalam audience, and they will like it. We liked it a lot too, which is why we invested in this project. Our Hindi audience has a different taste and palate. We made changes in Drishyam 2 as well, and the audience appreciated them. We have also made changes to the story and screenplay for this instalment, and the audience will notice the difference."
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Ajay Devgn fans are now breathing a sigh of relief over the maker's decision not to copy the script of the Malayalam film. However, some social media pages and fan clubs are alleging that the poor reviews of Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 are being spread by a Bollywood lobbyist who wants fans to believe that they have made a better choice by implementing their original script.
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