Ajay Devgn Dodged A Bullet: Netizens Glad Over Hindi Drishyam 3 Having a Different Plot Than Mohanlal Starrer After Disappointing First Reviews

Ajay Devgn fans back his decisions following the poor reviews of Drishyam 3 Malayalam

Amid the poor reviews, fans of Ajay Devgn and Bollywood were left elated. Earlier, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed that even though the Ajay Devgn-led film is a remake of the Malayalam Drishyam, it will not be an exact copy of it. He revealed that the Hindi version is expected to release on October 2, a date closely associated with the franchise. Confirming that the two movies will have a different screenplay and story, he said, “You will understand the difference only when you watch the Hindi trailer. The story in Drishyam 2 ended at a certain point, and Drishyam 3 begins from there. The Malayalam version also starts from that point. The Malayalam version is more of a family drama. As Jeethu Joseph told us during the launch, the story is very good for the Malayalam audience, and they will like it. We liked it a lot too, which is why we invested in this project. Our Hindi audience has a different taste and palate. We made changes in Drishyam 2 as well, and the audience appreciated them. We have also made changes to the story and screenplay for this instalment, and the audience will notice the difference."



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