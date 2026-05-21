Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Launch Cancelled, Uninformed Fans Left Waiting For Hours: Report

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 5. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie features Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Ahead of the movie release, the trailer was scheduled to be unvieled today in Mumbai. However, the production house has confirmed the postponement of the trailer.

Why was the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch event cancelled?

Photos and videos of the venue of the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch flooded social media. The clips featured the venue decorated with massive posters and banners of the movie. However, attendees shared that after waiting at the venue for over an hour, they were informed of the event being cancelled.

However, the cast of the movie and members of the media did not show up at the venue, signalling that the delay was anticipated. Makers of the movie later confirmed the delay in an official statement. The official note from the makers yet, “We regret to inform you that the trailer launch event for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, scheduled for today, has been cancelled due to unforeseen technical difficulties. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and continued support. We look forward to sharing the trailer with you soon. - Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.”



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Earlier, Varun Dhawan confirmed that the film will now arrive in theatres on June 5, 2026, returning to its original release date after a series of changes. The film's release had gone through multiple shifts in recent weeks. It was initially set for June 5, then moved to June 12 after Yash announced 'Toxic' for a June 4 release. Later, the makers surprised fans by preponing the film to May 22. Now, with 'Toxic' moving away from that slot, Varun's film has settled back on its first planned date. Sharing the update on Instagram, Varun posted a vibrant new poster and thanked Yash and Maddock Films for helping make the schedule reset possible.In his caption, the actor wrote, "JUNE 5TH 2026 in theatres. Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar, as our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post IPL."

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