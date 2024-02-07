Advertisement

Ajay Devgn started his 2024 on a busy note as he is going to have four releases this year. The series of releases will start in March and conclude in November. Do you know the names of all four movies?

Shaitaan - March 8

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the plot line of the film has been kept under wraps by the makers. Starring Ajay along with R Mahadevan and Jyotika, the film is touted to be a black magic horror flick. Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Maidaan - Eid

The upcoming biographical sports drama has finally got the release date after getting postponed several times due to COVID-19. Directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Ajay plays the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film also stars Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao.

Singham Again - Independence Day

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the actor has been busy with the shooting of the film in Hyderabad. Serving as the sequel of Singham Returns and Singham, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff in cop roles, and Kareena Kapoor as Ajay's wife Avani.

Raid 2

The film, which is a sequel to the 2018 release Raid, reunites the director Raj Kumar Gupta and Ajay Devgn. The film be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, UP and Rajasthan. Vaani Kapoor stars opposite Ajay, while Riteish Deshmukh will be seen playing the antagonist in the upcoming drama. The film will mark Ajay's first collaboration with Vaani and Riteish. The film is slated to release on November 15.