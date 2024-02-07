Advertisement

Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated sports drama, Maidaan has finally set its sights on a release date - EID 2024. Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame, the movie has been struggling to find a theatrical release for four years now.

Maidaan will clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Eid

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in pivotal roles. The news about Maidaan’s release date was shared by trade analyst Sumit Kadel on Twitter.

More about Maidaan

Branded as one of Devgn's most ambitious ventures, Maidaan recounts the true story of an unsung hero who etched history and set records for India in the world's most played sport, football. It delves into the golden years of Indian football, portraying Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his demise in 1963.

Despite facing numerous postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maidaan is now set to grace the screens. With a screenplay by Saiwyn Quadras and dialogues by Ritesh Shah, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. Presented by Zee Studios, the production features Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta as producers.

When Boney Kapoor opened up about the struggles faced by Maidaan

In a conversation with The New Indian, film producer Boney Kapoor shed light on the challenges faced during the production of Maidaan. Kapoor disclosed the financial strains caused by extended land leases and the lack of sufficient insurance compensation for the setbacks. Originally slated to release alongside RRR in 2022, Maidaan is now on track for a 2024 EID release.

As both high-budgeted movies Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are all set to clash, it would be interesting to witness what the former has to offer after such a long delay.