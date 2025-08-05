Ajay Devgn's Rare Sequel Mishap With Son Of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn is known as the king of franchises in Bollywood. However, with Son Of Sardaar 2, he has found his first sequel that has turned out to be a commercial failure.

Ajay's tryst with franchises

The actor's inclination towards franchises began with Rohit Shetty's Golmaal (2006). This comedy entertainer spawned four movies in its wake and now, Golmaal 5 is also in the works. All Golmaal movies have been bigger hits than the previous installments with, Golmaal Again (2019) being the highest grosser with over ₹308 crore collections worldwide.

Singham franchise has also seen three hits, with Singham Again (2024) being the highest grosser with ₹372.4 crore biz worldwide. Singham movies also led to the birth of the copverse, consisting of hit titles like Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.

Dhamaal (2007) is also a hit franchise that that Ajay is a part of. While the first two installments were without him, he joined in Total Dhamaal, making it the highest grossing movie in the franchise with earnings of ₹232.18 crore. The upcoming fourth part will also feature him.

Ajay's Raid 2 released this year and became a bigger hit than the first Raid (2019) movie. Drishyam 3 is currently in the works, while the first two movies are blockbusters. Ajay's sequel hit card was without a failure till Son Of Sadaar 2.

Son of Sardaar 2 fails to make an impact

Son of Sardaar (2019) minted ₹150 crore globally. However, Son Of Sardaar 2 has been off to a poor start at the box office and collected below ₹30 crore in four days of its release.

