Mahavatar Narsimha Becomes First Indian Animated Movie In ₹100 Crore Club

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection: The Hombale co-produced animated movie has scripted history with more ways than one. With no known voiceover artists and made by a debutant director, the movie has emerged as the highest-grossing animation film in India ever. Mahavatar Narsimha is a part of the universe, with seven other movies in development. At the heart of the plot of the franchise chronicles the story of ten avatars of Vishnu. In just 11 days of release, the animated movie has surpassed the ₹100 crore mark.
Mahavatar Narsimha is one of the rare movies that has registered only an upward trend in business since the day of release. The film wrapped up the first week of release with ₹ 44.75 Cr in collections. In the second weekend, Mahavatar Narsimha amassed a total of over ₹45 crore. On the second Monday, the animated film collected a staggering ₹8 crore, taking the film's total to ₹99.25 crore. Mahavatar Narsimha is sure to breach the 100 crore mark today. With movie tickets available at ₹99 owing to the cinema Tuesday, the box office collection of Mahavatar Narsimha is sure to register a massive growth.
Mahavatar Narsimha marks the directorial debut of Ashwin Kumar. The filmmaker's vision was an amalgamation of his fascination for Indian mythology, combined with the visual spectacle of Hollywood films. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the director shared, “Watching Hollywood movies has definitely been a big part of it. Experiences like seeing epics such as the Mahabharata on the big screen made a lasting impression. A lot of the inspiration has come from childhood memories, both from Hollywood and from Japanese anime, which I’ve been a huge fan of for years.” He revealed being inspired by films like Terminator, Jurassic Park, Predator, Alien, Transformers, and Avatar. He also shared his love for Anime films, which also influenced his latest release.
