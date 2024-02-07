Ajay Devgn Unveils Shaitaan First Look Featuring R Madhavan, Jyotika, Teaser Release Date Out

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shaitaan. The actor will headline the supernatural film alongside R Madhavan and Jyotika. The film based on Indian black magic will hit the big screen on March 8. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the movie along with the release date of the teaser.

Ajay Devgn looks ready to fight evil in the first-look poster of Shaitaan

On January 24, Ajay Devgn took to his social media account to share the first official poster of the film Shaitaan. In the first look poster, the lead cast of the film Ajay, Jyotika and R Madhavan can be seen staring at voodoo dolls. Along with the poster, the teaser date of the film was also announced.

Makers announced that the teaser of the film will be released tomorrow, January 25. Sharing the first-look poster, the Singham actor wrote, “#Shaitaan is coming to cast a spell on you.”

Shaitaan to hit the big screens on March 8

Before unveiling the looks of the characters, the makers of Shaitaan announced the film’s title with an intriguing first look. In the first poster, viewers saw a glimpse of voodoo dolls placed in alignment. Shaitaan is going to be a gripping tale that will take viewers on a sinister journey with elements of Indian black magic.

The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl of Super 30 fame and will mark the Hindi film debut of Janki Bodiwala, well known for her role in Chhello Divas. Ajay Devgn was reportedly the first one to join the star cast of the film Shaitaan, followed by R Madhavan and Jyotika. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the plot line of the film has been kept under wraps by the makers. Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.