Ajey Teaser: 'Yogi' Is On A Mission To End Lawlessness, Netizens Say 'Bollywood Needs More Of This'

Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi, the movie purportedly based on the life Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is eyeing release on August 1. Inspired by the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister by Shantanu Gupta, Ajey stars Anant Joshi of 12th Fail fame in the role of a political leader who rises through the ranks to become a leader of the masses.

Ajey is inspired by the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister | Image: Instagram

The movie's teaser follows Joshi through early stages of his political career as he vows to wipe out lawlessness and mafia raj in his state. His impassioned speeches are interspersed with visuals of his meetings with grassroot level government employees, common people, university students and policemen, all with the vision of making the state crime free. The teaser is cut to thumping and energetic music by Meet Bros and reflects the theme and mood of the movie and the titular character and his journey as he navigates the political landscape.

Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua plays the role of a crime reporter and is seen doing investigative journalism. Paresh Rawal also plays a pivotal part in Ajey, that of a spiritual leader, who nudges the main character into his political journey and blesses him.

Reacting to the teaser, a social media user wrote, "Blockbuster". Another one commented, "What a new character. This is the kind of movie Bollywood should be making more."