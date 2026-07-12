Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Marries Sharan Sharma In An Intimate Wedding Ceremony; Newlyweds Share Dreamy Photos

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor got married to director Sharan Sharma in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 11. The actress ditched the traditional wedding and opted for an English wedding. The couple exchanged vows and signed the documents, culminating the ceremony. In a heartwarming coincidence, the couple chose to get married on the very same date they began dating exactly four years ago, making the occasion even more meaningful. The newlyweds shared the dreamy photos from their wedding in a joint social media post.

Inside Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's not-so-traditional wedding

Taking to Instagram, the newlyweds shared the dreamy photos in which they are looking gorgeous in dreamy ensembles. For the D-day, Akansha opted for a striking red saree with ornate detailing. She accessorised her look with heavy bridal jewellery with chooda and kaleeras.

(A page from their wedding album | Instagram)

Sharan, on the other hand, looked handsome in a white kurta pyjama paired with an embroidered jacket.

(A page from their wedding album | Instagram)

The two were seen exchanging vows and signing the documents.

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(A page from their wedding album | Instagram)

Sharing the post, Akansha wrote, "tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta tu hain toh darr nahi lagta ♾️."

Family, friends and fans congratulate the newlyweds

Soon after they shared the post, their family, friends and fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes. Alia Bhatt, who is Akansha's close friend, dropped a string of sun emojis in the comment section. "Aw cuties !!!! Love yall," actor Ananya Panday commented. "God bless the newly weds.. @sharanssharma sharry no more tartan now.. @akansharanjan wish you a very happy long cricketing journey," actor Angad Bedi commented.

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Anushka, elder sister of Akansha, wrote, "Bestest day ever". Malaika Arora wrote, "Congratulations darlings".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)