Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Locks ₹50 Crore In 1st Weekend After Big Boost On Saturday

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: The ensemble comedy led by Ajay Devgn released on July 10. Despite holdover releases like Alpha and Welcome To The Jungle, the latest installment in the Dhamaal franchise managed to attract good footfalls as the biz on day 2 jumped by a healthy margin when compared to the opening day figures. Dhamaal 4 has locked ₹50 crore in its first weekend and going by the collection on day 2, the ₹60 crore mark also seems achievable. About the upward trend at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “Dhamaal 4 business has jumped across the board. Be it national chains or non-national chains, urban centres or mass pockets, the growth on Saturday is outstanding.”

Dhamaal 4 sees a significant boost in biz on day 2

On Friday, Dhamaal 4 minted ₹14 crore. On Saturday, the collection rose to ₹22.50 crore. This was over 30% jump in earnings, which indicates strong audience interest in the film. In 2 days, Dhamaal 4 has minted ₹36.50 crore. While day 1 biz of Dhamaal 4 was slightly less than the recently released comedy film Welcome To The Jungle, with Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the former is now ahead, given its day 2 biz was significantly higher than the latter.

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Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar | Image: X

Dhamaal 4 also stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others.

When will Dhamaal 4 release on OTT?

Reports suggest that Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of Dhamaal 4. Since Hindi movies release on OTT roughly 8 weeks from their theatrical release, the Indra Kumar directorial is expected to drop on streaming in the first week of September. An official confirmation in this regard is awaited.