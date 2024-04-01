Akshay Kumar-Ananya Panday Starrer C Sankaran Nair Biopic Gets A New Title?

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his upcoming release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Next, the actor will be a part of the biopic of C Sankaran Nair, the first Malayali president of the Indian National Congress. It will also star Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in lead roles. The historical drama, which began filming last year, was previously named The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, however, the project has been given a new title now.

Akshay Kumar-Ananya Panday starrer titled Shankara?

As per Bollywood Hungama, the C Sankaran Nair biopic will now be called Shankara. The source said, “The film is indeed being titled Shankara. After a lot of discussions, everyone came to the conclusion that Shankara is apt for this film and also has a Pan-India appeal. This name will be officially mentioned when the makers unveil the next press release or asset of the film.”

Shankara revolves around the life of a lawyer who fought the British Raj to find out about Punjab Lieutenant Governor Michael O'Dwyer's involvement in the horrific 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is based on a book named The Case That Shook The Empire, authored by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the great-grandsons of Chettur Sankaran Nair.

Insiders close to the project claim that Ananya and Akshay play the roles of attorneys. While Ananya's role is a rookie looking to learn from Akshay's character, the Rustome star plays an experienced and well-respected lawyer. A source close to the project confirmed, “It is not really a romantic alliance between the two. There is just a hint of an attraction.”

What’s next for Shankara cast?

In addition to Shankara, Akshay is starring in the films Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, Singham Again, Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, and Sky Force. Madhavan's upcoming films are Adhirshtasaali and The Test, while Ananya's upcoming ventures are Control and Call Me Bae.