Advertisement

Dhanush starrer Ilaiyaraaja's biopic has been in the news for a long time now. A few days ago, the makers announced the film based on the life of a legendary music composer and unveiled the poster of the film set in the ancient madras. Now, reports suggest that more big names such as R Madhavan, Simbu and others are expected to join the cast.

(A file photo of Madhavan | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Madhavan | Image: Instagram)

Whos who of South Cinema to join Ilaiyaraaja biopic

According to media reports, Ilaiyaraaja has composed numerous hit tracks for ace director Mani Ratnam’s movies such as Thalapathi, Agni Natchathiram, Anjali and Mouna Ragan. So Mani Ratnam’s part will be played by R Madhavan. Similarly, AR Rahman has also played an important role in Ilaiyaraaja’s life, so to portray him Simbu might join the cast.

(A file photo of Simbu | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Simbu | Image: Instagram)

Other than them, lyricist Vairamuthu has been a significant part of Ilaiyaraaja’s life. He has written multiple songs for the veteran music composer and their combo has been one of the best in the Tamil industry. So to portray his character, Vishal might come on board.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Vishal | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Vishal | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Ilaiyaraaja's biopic?

There is a heavy buzz that veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be the screenwriter for the project. According to reports, Kamal Haasan who shares a great bond with the music composer is all set to write the screenplay of the biopic. However, an official confirmation is awaited. If the reports turn out to be true, this would be the first time that the actor-singer will be lending his writing skills to a project where he is not the producer or actor.

Advertisement

The shooting for the biopic is scheduled to start in October 2024 with the makers aiming for the release of the film around mid-2025.

