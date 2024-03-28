×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Ilaiyaraaja's Biopic: R Madhavan, Vishal, Other Actors Expected To Join The Cast Of Dhanush Starrer

Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman and Vairamuthu played a significant role in Ilaiyaraaja's life. So to portray them, the makers are looking for suitable actors.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
R Madhavan
R Madhavan (L), Vishal (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dhanush starrer Ilaiyaraaja's biopic has been in the news for a long time now. A few days ago, the makers announced the film based on the life of a legendary music composer and unveiled the poster of the film set in the ancient madras. Now, reports suggest that more big names such as R Madhavan, Simbu and others are expected to join the cast.

(A file photo of Madhavan | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Madhavan | Image: Instagram)

Whos who of South Cinema to join Ilaiyaraaja biopic

According to media reports, Ilaiyaraaja has composed numerous hit tracks for ace director Mani Ratnam’s movies such as Thalapathi, Agni Natchathiram, Anjali and Mouna Ragan. So Mani Ratnam’s part will be played by R Madhavan. Similarly, AR Rahman has also played an important role in Ilaiyaraaja’s life, so to portray him Simbu might join the cast.

(A file photo of Simbu | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Simbu | Image: Instagram)

Other than them, lyricist Vairamuthu has been a significant part of Ilaiyaraaja’s life. He has written multiple songs for the veteran music composer and their combo has been one of the best in the Tamil industry. So to portray his character, Vishal might come on board.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Vishal | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Vishal | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Ilaiyaraaja's biopic?

There is a heavy buzz that veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be the screenwriter for the project. According to reports, Kamal Haasan who shares a great bond with the music composer is all set to write the screenplay of the biopic. However, an official confirmation is awaited. If the reports turn out to be true, this would be the first time that the actor-singer will be lending his writing skills to a project where he is not the producer or actor.

Advertisement

The shooting for the biopic is scheduled to start in October 2024 with the makers aiming for the release of the film around mid-2025.
 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

a few seconds ago
Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Accident

a few seconds ago
LCA Tejas IAF

news

a minute ago
DGQA

DGQA to undergo overhaul

a minute ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

MI camp divided

4 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-515 Result Today

KARUNYA PLUS KN-515 Today

5 minutes ago
Parineeti

Parineeti In White Shirt

6 minutes ago
Big Breaking: Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Attacks Centre Over ED Heat on AAP Leaders

Kejriwal Court Statement

8 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth Engaged

11 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Is Parineeti Pregnant?

11 minutes ago
Exam Results

Karnataka 1st PUC result

11 minutes ago
Emerging markets

Emerging market stocks

16 minutes ago
Good Friday

Good Friday 2024

17 minutes ago
Bigbasket said it has altered its slotted delivery service to deliver within two hours against the earlier option of same day or next day delivery.

Gig economy in India

18 minutes ago
Bollywood actor Govinda

Govinda and LS Polls

18 minutes ago
Dalit Woman Raped In UP's Ballia, Accused Held

Dalit Woman Raped In UP

19 minutes ago
Nandre Burger

Burger on cricket

23 minutes ago
Runaway bride

Films To Watch On Netflix

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 16 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo