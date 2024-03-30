×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Ananya Panday Opens Up About Facing Criticism: When People Say They Won't Watch My Film...

Actress Ananya Panday has opened up about feeling bad when people boycott a film just because she stars in it. She also talked about dealing with criticism.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday | Image:ananyapanday/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The latest episode of Neha Dhupia's podcast, No Filter Neha, featured actress Ananya Panday as the special guest, where she candidly discussed handling criticism and her journey in the film industry. Ananya who is known for her roles in films like Student Of The Year 2, opened up about how criticism has affected her throughout her career.

Ananya Pandey on dealing with criticism

While chatting with Neha, Ananya revealed that she has faced considerable criticism, especially regarding her choice of movies. However, she added that constructive feedback from critics doesn't bother her. Even harsh remarks from trolls don't affect her on good days when she feels confident.

 

 

Ananya on people refusing to watch a film simply because she stars in it

"[But] when I’m having a bad day, then [even a remark] about my hair being greasy will freak me out. When people say that they won’t watch a film because I’m in it, that makes me feel bad, not for myself but for the hundreds of other people who have worked on the film," said Ananya.

Reflecting on her journey, Ananya acknowledged the importance of both successes and failures in shaping her as an actor. Despite initial scrutiny, she won hearts with her performances in Gehraiyaan and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya credited all her movies, including the earlier ones, for contributing to her growth as an actor. She said, “I don’t think I would be the actor I am if not for the lows. Ups and downs [are what] make you”.

What’s on Ananya Pandey’s work front next?

Switching gears to her upcoming projects, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where she received positive feedback for her performance alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film premiered on Netflix. Her next project, Call Me Bae, is set to release on Amazon Prime Video, although the official release date is yet to be announced.

Additionally, Ananya has Vikramaditya Motwane's film, Control, lined up in her kitty.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

