Arjun Tendulkar's Wife-to-be Saaniya Chandok Joins Future In-laws Sachin And Anjali Tendulkar At Inaugural Event Of Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Studio

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun has reportedly got engaged to Saaniya Chandok. Even though the couple or their families have not announced the news on social media, Saaniya, the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman and hotelier Ravi Ghai, has also started getting snapped with the Tendulkar family.

Sara Tendulkar, who has launched her pilates studio in Mumbai, was joined by her parents, mom Anjali and dad Sachin, and Saaniya at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Sharing the family photos, the young entrepreneur wrote on social media, "A new chapter, a new home… built with love, belief, and endless gratitude (sic)."

Saaniya Chandok with Sachin, Anjali and Sara Tendulkar at a store launch | Image: Instagram

For the launch of her pilates studio, Sara was dressed in a brown sleeveless top and white flared trousers. Her mom Anjali looked charming in a striped blue and white shirt with trousers and dad Sachin complemented them in a printed shirt and denim. Saaniya joined her future in-laws, looking chic in a beige top and blue flared denim. Arjun's fiancee also wrote "congratulations" in the comments section.

Social media users dropped loving messages while reacting to the Tendulkar family pictures. "Congratulations Sara (sic)," wrote a netizen. Another one commented, "So happy for you. Congratulations to you and your partner saaniya both (sic)."

Saaniya and Arjun Tendulkar got engaged in a private ceremony | Image: Instagram

Saaniya's family has a strong presence in the hospitality and food sector, owning to their ventures InterContinental hotel and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery. Saaniya is the Partner and Director at the Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare firm Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP.