Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Param Sundari Track Danger Copied From Pakistani Song Laal Suit?

Param Sundari, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles, will hit the big screen on August 29. A new song from the film, titled Danger, was released on August 21. Social media users have pointed out the similarities between the Bollywood song and a Pakistani track.

Param Sundari song is a copy of a Pakistani track?

On August 22, a Reddit user took to the thread, ‘Bolly Blinds And Gossip,’ to share the Param Sundari song Danger and pointed out that it bears similarities with a Pakistani track, Laal Suit. The song featured in the 2023 Pakistani drama, Mannat Murad. Not the entire song, but netizens have alleged that the chorus of Danger sounds similar to the Pakistani song. The makers have not reacted to the claims yet.



The Param Sundari song, Danger is composed by duo Sachin-Jigar. Vishal Dadlani, Parvati Meenakshi & Sachin-Jigar have voiced the song, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics.

Param Sundari's Pardesiya also runs into plagiarism charges

The first single from Param Sundari, Pardesiya also ran into a controversy for sounding similar to previous Bollywood releases. Social media users pointed out that the song bears resemblance to Kehna Hi Kya and Yeh Haseen Vaadiyan from Mani Ratnam’s 1995 classic Bombay, composed by A.R. Rahman. However, in defence of the musicians, netizens also pointed out that the songs were composed on the same raag, which might be the reason behind the resemblance.

