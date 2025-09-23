Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Thousands Of Fans Flock To Crematorium To Pay Final Respects To Superstar Singer

Zubeen Garg's Last Rites: The funeral service of the Ya Ali singer was held at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur on September 23, six days after his passing. With full state honours, the late singer was laid to rest on a 10-bigha plot beside the National Highway. Thousands of the singer's fans and followers joined his funeral procession for his last journey. Zubeen's fans gathered in large numbers to bid a final goodbye to the beloved singer.

Apart from his followers, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also attended the final rites of the singer. They paid their last respects to Zubeen before he received State honours. CM Sarma also paid a visit to the cremation site on Monday night and inspected the preparations. "Ahead of the final goodbye to Zubeen, I inspected the cremation site and took stock of the preparations," he wrote on X.





