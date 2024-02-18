Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh’s In-Laws Vashu-Pooja Bhagnani Arrive In Goa For Actress' Wedding

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in the coming days. The couple, who have been dating for several years, will host their nuptials in Goa. Ahead of the big day, their families have departed for the destination. Additionally, Akshay Kumar along with his wife and kids was also seen departing to partake in the wedding festivities.

Baraatis jet off for Rakul-Jackky wedding

Ahead of the Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding in Goa, the groom’s parents Vashu Bhagnani along his wife Pooja were seen departing from Mumbai. The groom’s parents were spotted arriving at the Goa for the wedding. They smiled at the shutterbugs and greeted the paparazzi upon their arrival.

Akshay Kumar, who will star in the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is produced by Jackky, was also spotted departing from the airport. The actor was accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and his children as he departed to partake in the wedding festivities. Video of the baraatis departing from the airport is going viral on social media.

Soon-To-Be-Weds jet off to Goa

On February 17, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the airport with her family in a beautiful tangerine pantsuit as she jetted off to Goa for her destination wedding with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The actress was all dolled up. She posed for the cameras with her mom. Both the mother-daughter duo smiled for the cameras. Jacky Bhagnani too was spotted at the airport. The groom-to-be was dressed in a casual outfit. He wore a grey floral shirt with black pants.

Rakul Preet Singh shares first photos from pre-wedding festivities

Rakul Preet Singh, who is all set to tie the knot with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, joined in the pre-wedding festivities on Thursday night at the groom-to-be's residence. The Doctor G actress dropped some photos of the look she donned for the night and captioned it as "Mai koi aisa geet gaun?" hinting that it was a musical event the couple hosted for their friends and family members.

Rakul Preet Singh donned a shimmery sharara for a musical event on Thursday night. The outfit comprised a shimmery blouse and leggings. The outfit contained mirror work throughout its length, making it a perfect pick for a night event. The actress completed her look with an emerald choker necklace and matching earrings. She kept her hair open with a mid-parting and glam makeup.