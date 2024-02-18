Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh’s In-Laws Vashu-Pooja Bhagnani Arrive In Goa For Actress' Wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot soon. Ahead of the big day friends and family of the couple have started arriving at the venue

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in the coming days. The couple, who have been dating for several years, will host their nuptials in Goa. Ahead of the big day, their families have departed for the destination. Additionally, Akshay Kumar along with his wife and kids was also seen departing to partake in the wedding festivities. 

Baraatis jet off for Rakul-Jackky wedding 

Ahead of the Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani wedding in Goa, the groom’s parents Vashu Bhagnani along his wife Pooja were seen departing from Mumbai. The groom’s parents were spotted arriving at the Goa for the wedding. They smiled at the shutterbugs and greeted the paparazzi upon their arrival. 

Akshay Kumar, who will star in the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is produced by Jackky, was also spotted departing from the airport. The actor was accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and his children as he departed to partake in the wedding festivities. Video of the baraatis departing from the airport is going viral on social media. 

Soon-To-Be-Weds jet off to Goa

On February 17, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the airport with her family in a beautiful tangerine pantsuit as she jetted off to Goa for her destination wedding with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The actress was all dolled up. She posed for the cameras with her mom. Both the mother-daughter duo smiled for the cameras. Jacky Bhagnani too was spotted at the airport. The groom-to-be was dressed in a casual outfit. He wore a grey floral shirt with black pants. 

Rakul Preet Singh shares first photos from pre-wedding festivities 

Rakul Preet Singh, who is all set to tie the knot with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, joined in the pre-wedding festivities on Thursday night at the groom-to-be's residence. The Doctor G actress dropped some photos of the look she donned for the night and captioned it as "Mai koi aisa geet gaun?" hinting that it was a musical event the couple hosted for their friends and family members. 

Rakul Preet Singh donned a shimmery sharara for a musical event on Thursday night. The outfit comprised a shimmery blouse and leggings. The outfit contained mirror work throughout its length, making it a perfect pick for a night event. The actress completed her look with an emerald choker necklace and matching earrings. She kept her hair open with a mid-parting and glam makeup.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Air Canada pins blame on chatbot for misleading customer

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. Ronaldo’s amazing achievements you might not have

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Have to Make India A Developed Nation': PM Modi at BJP Meet

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Gets Emotional While Remembering Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Dangal Girl's Parents Was Our Identity: Suhani Bhatnagar's Mom

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo